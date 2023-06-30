Submit Release
Public meeting for proposed Hilo Harbor project

Posted on Jun 30, 2023 in Harbors News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is holding a public meeting on its proposed land acquisition for traffic improvements on Kalanianaʻole Street adjacent to Hilo Harbor.

The meeting will be:

Wednesday, July 5, 2023
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Keaukaha Elementary School
240 Desha Avenue, Hilo

The proposed improvements include construction of a dedicated turn lane from Kalanianaʻole Street into Hilo Harbor and construction of stacking lanes for semi-trailers within Hilo Harbor. Acquisition of five properties along Kalanianaʻole Street, as seen in the following image, would be needed for this project.

The Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the land acquisition can be found at https://files.hawaii.gov/dbedt/erp/The_Environmental_Notice/2023-06-23-TEN.pdf

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or service (e.g., sign language interpreter, accessible parking, or materials in alternative format), call HDOT at (808) 587-3651 prior to the meeting date.

###

