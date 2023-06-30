Council Supports In-state Tuition for Undocumented Immigrants

The Council adopted a resolution in support of in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts. Undocumented immigrants residing in Massachusetts often face significant financial barriers to accessing higher education due to their immigration status. Students with DACA or Temporary Protected Status qualify for in-state tuition, but undocumented students do not – no matter how long they have lived here – and they all are ineligible for federal or state financial aid.

The resolution states that, “In-state tuition can provide an affordable pathway to higher education for eligible residents, thereby fostering educational equity and increasing access to opportunities for all individuals in the state.”

At least 20 states across the country have laws or policies enabling students to enroll in in-state tuition at public colleges and universities, regardless of immigration status, and many also offer state financial aid.

As of June 23, 2023, the proposed Massachusetts budget would make all students eligible for in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status, as long as they attend a Massachusetts high school for a period of time.

The Council went on record in support of the Massachusetts Legislature granting in-state tuition eligibility to undocumented immigrants residing in the state.