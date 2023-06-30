Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Sweet Grad Trip for Spectrum Kid and Single Mom
R4Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and will help fund a family cruise to celebrate H.S. kid's graduation.
Recruiting for Good to help fund a sweet meaningful grad trip for single mom and spectrum son from Texas.
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We're grateful for the opportunity to help Ms. Mckinley who lives outside of Houston, and any company in Texas that retains us for search; we will set aside a portion of our proceeds to help fund her cruise for good."
How to Help Ms. Mckinley?
1. Have a company in Texas hiring professional staff? Retain Recruiting for Good to find the best talent; and let us generate proceeds to positively impact a family's life.
2. Know a company hiring professional staff? Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Ms. McKinley needs to raise $7,000 by October 2024 for her cruise booked with AoT (Autism on the Seas); a travel agency dedicated to serve the spectrum community."
About
