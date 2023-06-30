Los Angeles Indie Pop Duo, Chateaux Noir, Release Energetic and Uplifting Debut Single “Love You To Death”
Los Angeles based indie-pop powerhouse, Chateaux Noir, are set to deliver on their promise of making people ‘love them to death’.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles based indie-pop powerhouse, Chateaux Noir, are set to deliver on their promise of making people ‘love them to death’. Their self-reflective and introspective single, “Love You To Death”, touches upon a question that every person on this planet can relate to; what if?
Watch the “Love You To Death” video now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eno8Ma7umjc
Chateaux Noir is a marriage of sorts. A combination of sonic change and aesthetic rebirth. San Diego based guitarist Devin Chance and vocalist Jon Benward came together in 2018 to create a rhythmic feeling that returns to the heart and soul of what dance hall influenced disco pop is supposed to feel like: energetic and uplifting. The two had typical industry backgrounds that defined most of the hungry teens eager to make a name for themselves in the alternative rock/punk influenced music community; a series of high school bands turned serious, a couple of small yet successful independent tours after that and the rest being history.
In addition to the new song, the duo are planning to release a self-titled EP which touches on the concept of love and the more personal side of what it means to forge genuine human connections in a world which seems to have forgotten how to do so. Mixing elements of funk influenced guitars with big pop choruses, the upcoming EP personifies the band’s growth with a style and musical proficiency that truly puts them in a league of their own.
Stay tuned for new music, tour dates and more from Chateaux Noir.
For more on Chateaux Noir, visit:
https://www.instagram.com/chateauxnoirca/
https://twitter.com/chateauxnoirca
Visit Thump Records:
https://thumprecords.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thumprecords
Tim Heslin
Thump Records
+1 3108901392
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Chateaux Noir “Love You To Death”