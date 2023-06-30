Submit Release
Los Angeles Indie Pop Duo, Chateaux Noir, Release Energetic and Uplifting Debut Single “Love You To Death”

Chateaux Noir Love You To Death single Cover

Chateaux Noir Press Pic 1

Chateaux Noir Press Pic 2

Los Angeles based indie-pop powerhouse, Chateaux Noir, are set to deliver on their promise of making people ‘love them to death’.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles based indie-pop powerhouse, Chateaux Noir, are set to deliver on their promise of making people ‘love them to death’. Their self-reflective and introspective single, “Love You To Death”, touches upon a question that every person on this planet can relate to; what if?

Watch the “Love You To Death” video now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eno8Ma7umjc

Chateaux Noir is a marriage of sorts. A combination of sonic change and aesthetic rebirth. San Diego based guitarist Devin Chance and vocalist Jon Benward came together in 2018 to create a rhythmic feeling that returns to the heart and soul of what dance hall influenced disco pop is supposed to feel like: energetic and uplifting. The two had typical industry backgrounds that defined most of the hungry teens eager to make a name for themselves in the alternative rock/punk influenced music community; a series of high school bands turned serious, a couple of small yet successful independent tours after that and the rest being history.

In addition to the new song, the duo are planning to release a self-titled EP which touches on the concept of love and the more personal side of what it means to forge genuine human connections in a world which seems to have forgotten how to do so. Mixing elements of funk influenced guitars with big pop choruses, the upcoming EP personifies the band’s growth with a style and musical proficiency that truly puts them in a league of their own.

Stay tuned for new music, tour dates and more from Chateaux Noir.

For more on Chateaux Noir, visit:
https://www.instagram.com/chateauxnoirca/
https://twitter.com/chateauxnoirca

Visit Thump Records:
https://thumprecords.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thumprecords

Tim Heslin
Thump Records
+1 3108901392
Chateaux Noir “Love You To Death”

