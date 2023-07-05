VIKING PEST CONTROL OFFERING AWARD-WINNING SERVICE AND SIGNIFICANT SAVINGS DURING 5TH ANNUAL PEST PRIME WEEK JULY 10-14
Acclaimed Pest Control Company Giving Special Offers to BOTH Residential and Commercial Customers
We have epic deals on pest control that you don’t want to miss this year. If you’ve had pest problems you’ve been putting off dealing with this summer, now is the perfect time to solve them”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control (Viking Pest) runs its annual Pest Prime Week sale from July 10 to July 14, 2022. The award-winning Pest Control company is offering once-per-year savings to residential and business customers across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional.
“We have epic deals on pest control that you don’t want to miss this year,” said Eric Gunner, Viking Pest Pest Management Expert. “If you’ve had pest problems you’ve been putting off dealing with this summer, now is the perfect time to solve them.”
Viking Pest is offering discounts for treatments for major pests like mice, ants, carpenter bees, termites, bed bugs, spotted lanternflies, and more. These discounts also apply to seasonal services like the Award-Winning Mosquito and Tick service and Overwintering Pest service covering Stinkbugs, Ladybugs, Box Elder Bugs, and other occasional invaders. There is even a discount for the SMART Premier Plan, which covers more than 90 pests and includes award-winning mosquito and termite protection programs.
Viking Pest has won several awards in 2023, including Top 10 Best Pest Control Company, Top 5 Mosquito Control Company Best Termite Control Company by Forbes Home, Best Pest Control Company for Sustainability from The Spruce, Best Mice Control Company and Regional Termite Pest Control Company from Better Homes and Gardens, Best Spotted Lanternfly Treatment and Regional Mosquito Service from Real Simple and NJ Top Workplace from NJ.Com for the third consecutive year. Viking Pest also has more than 2,000 five-star reviews on Google.
Viking Pest is a QualityPro member, meaning its customers will receive professional pest management solutions performed by certified and qualified individuals, and a GreenPro member, meaning it is a leader in sustainable pest control standards. Viking is also its region's exclusive provider of Anticimex SMART Rodent Control.
Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
+1 800-618-2847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok