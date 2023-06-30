Derby Barracks/Missing Person **UPDATE**
**UPDATE**
From: Leonard, Aaron via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, June 30, 2023 3:25 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Derby Barracks / Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A5003065
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1600 hours Thursday June 29, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park St, Morrisville VT
MISSING PERSON: Brock Adams
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a report of a missing person, Brock Adams, age 43, of Albany VT. Adams was last seen at approximately 1600 hours on June 30th 2023 at a residence on Park St in Morrisville after leaving his workplace in Morrisville. Adams was expected to return to his residence in Albany VT and did not arrive. Friends, family members, and law enforcement have since been unable to contact Adams and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Adams was last seen operating a silver 2018 Nissan Altima with Vermont license plate HXY606. Adams is approximately 6’0” tall, weighing 190lbs, and there is no known clothing description. A recent photograph of Adams is attached.
Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.
**UPDATE – Brock Adams has been located and is safe.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881