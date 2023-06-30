Derby Barracks/Missing Person **UPDATE**

**UPDATE**

From: Leonard, Aaron via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, June 30, 2023 3:25 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Derby Barracks / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A5003065

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1600 hours Thursday June 29, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park St, Morrisville VT

MISSING PERSON: Brock Adams

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a report of a missing person, Brock Adams, age 43, of Albany VT. Adams was last seen at approximately 1600 hours on June 30th 2023 at a residence on Park St in Morrisville after leaving his workplace in Morrisville. Adams was expected to return to his residence in Albany VT and did not arrive. Friends, family members, and law enforcement have since been unable to contact Adams and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Adams was last seen operating a silver 2018 Nissan Altima with Vermont license plate HXY606. Adams is approximately 6’0” tall, weighing 190lbs, and there is no known clothing description. A recent photograph of Adams is attached.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

**UPDATE – Brock Adams has been located and is safe.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov