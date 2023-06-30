Effortless Digital Services: Game-Changing ADA Compliance Suite for Business Websites at an Affordable Price
UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Effortless Digital Services, an innovative start-up dedicated to leveling the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses, has launched a groundbreaking product that enables website owners to make their websites ADA and WCAG compliant without straining their budgets. The company's product is designed to not only adhere to the legal requirements in the USA but also help businesses thrive in the digital age.
"One of the key pillars of Effortless Digital Services during its establishment is to empower small and medium-sized businesses online by giving them access to essential digital services that were otherwise inaccessible to them due to the cost involved. Our ADA compliance service is just a fraction of one of such services," said a key spokesperson for the company.
In addition to offering lifetime access to their accessibility suite, Effortless Digital Services encourages businesses to try out their premium service for 60 days for just $1. The introductory offer includes a range of bonuses to further enhance business operations and compliance:
The suite includes GDPR/CCPA Compliance tools with a personalized dashboard and cookie-blocking technology. The Effortless Reviews Management Suite is an intuitive tool for managing and displaying reviews on various platforms and requesting reviews and video testimonials from customers. The Live Chat/AI Support Widget comes with Humatar, allowing for automated customer support and lead generation, even during off hours. Lastly, a complimentary luxury hotel and resort vacation for two is offered in over 130 locations worldwide.
With these powerful tools and offerings, businesses of all sizes can ensure their websites are both legally compliant and optimally positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
To make your website ADA Compliant and take advantage of this incredible offer starting for just $1, visit https://www.effortlessdigitalservices.com/afordable-ada-and-wcag-compliance-for-business-websites/.
