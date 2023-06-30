STARRS: Responds to US Supreme Court Ruling and Service Academies

The Supreme Court did not decide whether or not affirmative action is constitutional at the Service Academies

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- This week the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3, in a case involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina (20-1199 Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College (06/29/2023) (supremecourt.gov)).That affirmative action is unconstitutional at public and private colleges. “However, it did not decide whether that ruling applied to the Service Academies because the military was not a party to and no evidence had been presented in that lawsuit,” said STARRS President, Dr. Ronald J. Scott, (USAF-Col., Ret.)Veterans for Fairness and Merit, a 501(c)(19) veterans group, filed an amicus brief arguing against affirmative action in the Service Academies and provided a reaction to the SCOTUS ruling (link to press release) According to Mike Rose, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS), “Although the Supreme Court did not decide whether or not affirmative action is constitutional at the Service Academies, Congress can, and should, make affirmative action illegal now by exercising its Constitutional role (Article I, Section 8) to ‘make rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces.’”Consistent with this development, STARRS submitted a letter to Senator Jack Reed, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, co-signed by members of the STARRS leadership team, stating:America is vulnerable to a domestic threat: dangerous Marxist ideology that is manifested in Critical Race Theory and advocated and enforced through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion staff members across the federal, state, and local governments, academia, and the corporate world. This movement (possibly a Mao-equivalent cultural revolution, 1966-1976) is seductive because it operates under the cover of Aesopian language that appeals to good people interested in justice. To do this, advocates distort the facts to paint a picture of injustice by grouping people into oppressor and oppressed classes that results in the establishment of a system of double standards.The above letter was accompanied by another letter https://starrs.us/160-retired-generals-and-admirals-request-congress-remove-diversity-inclusion-and-equity-funding-from-dod/ to House leaders, chairs and ranking members, by Flag Officers 4 America, signed by 180 generals and admirals. According to Major General Joe Arbuckle (USA, Retired), a member of FO4A and Vice Chair of the STARRS Board of Directors, “This letter emphasized the need for merit in lieu of discriminatory practices via diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Moreover, the flag officers called for defunding DEI.”According to Lieutenant General Rod Bishop (USAF, Retired), Chairman of the STARRS Board of Directors, “The pending FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act is currently working through the various committee markups. Now is the time for Congress to act in the interest of America’s national security to overcome DEI’s divisiveness and to ensure merit in sustaining a united and cohesive military.”ABOUT STARRSABOUT STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc):Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.”] www.starrs.us , 719.482.5997