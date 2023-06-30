Industry-Leading Wellness Company Reaches Employee Benefit Milestone
Mountain Rose Herbs Now Covers 100% of Employee’s Medical Insurance Premiums
We’re always looking at ways to attract and retain talent. Covering 100% of medical is the newest addition to our benefits package, which includes generous paid time off, a 401(k) match, and more.”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs is proud to announce that they are now covering 100% of their employees’ medical care premiums. This includes access to alternative therapies such as acupuncture, massage therapy, and naturopathic medicine. The increase in health care costs along with general inflation led Mountain Rose Herbs’ leadership team to commit to finding more ways to support their employees.
— Alyssa Bascue, longtime employee and Human Resources Director
The company incrementally increased the percentage that it paid for medical care premiums by about 10% per year over several years, finally reaching its 100% goal in June 2023. This monumental achievement took time and commitment, and the company reports that this incremental approach made for a sustainable way to achieve the final jump to 100% premium coverage for its 180-employee workforce.
As a business in the health and wellness industry, Mountain Rose Herbs is fully committed to improving access to medical care, including mental health and improved work/life balance. While this milestone was a big achievement for them, the company continues to look for ways to ensure a healthy future for their team.
