Maine DOE Update – June 30, 2023

Daily attendance report certifications for the 2022-2023 school year are due on Saturday, July 15th. All reports must be reviewed and certified in NEO by superintendents in all LEAs. | More

SUBJECT: The legal requirements for providing English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) services to students who are Multilingual Learners. | More

Another annual process for SAUs is meeting with a variety of stakeholders to update their district and school Comprehensive Needs Assessments (CNA) based on new data. As part of the ESEA application, districts are asked to document the high-needs areas of their districts and schools, as well as the data sources they used to make those determinations, the names of the stakeholders involved, and the dates the updates were conducted. | More

The teacher leaders from the Maine Teacher of the Year program including 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year Matt Bernstein and the 2023 Maine County Teachers of the year got the opportunity to meet with representatives from Senator Angus King’s office. Deputy Legislative Director Sanjay Kane and Legislative Aid Kate Durost of Senator King’s office joined the teachers via a Zoom video call to give them the chance to speak about important topics and issues in Maine schools and the teaching profession. | More

The Caribou Historical Society hosted Caribou Community School (CCS) 8th-grade podcasters recently, to celebrate the unveiling of student-created podcasts with a listening party and ribbon-cutting ceremony. This event was the culmination of a year-long collaborative project between the two groups. | More

Three out of the four Adult Education-based Career Navigators attended the Employer Summit in Augusta in late May. The Navigators are part of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) which has committed $6 million dollars to address the workforce development needs of those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Maine’s Department of Education, Adult Education team is using these funds to help eligible adults and employment sectors recover from the stresses of the pandemic through a variety of academic and job training supports including Career Advancement Navigators and College and Career Success Coordinators.| More

If you have hired or will be hiring a new nurse for your school over the summer? Be sure to include this workshop in their new hire work plan. The Maine Department of Education’s New School Nurse Orientation is a specialized program, designed to help nurses transition into the unique specialty of school nursing. | More

The countdown is on for the start of the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2023 Educator Summit, which is being held August 7-10 at the Augusta Civic Center. Last year’s inaugural Summit attracted more than 600 educators from across the state. This year’s theme is Inspiration, Innovation, and Inclusion and participants will have access to more than 140 sessions and professional learning opportunities. | More

