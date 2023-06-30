Staffing Industry Analysts Names MPLT Healthcare a Top US Locum Tenens Staffing Firm of 2023
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens staffing firm, has once again been named among the Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), coming in at #13, their highest rank to date. The South Florida-based locum tenens agency also ranked #84 on SIA’s list of 2023’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States.
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “I am thrilled to see MPLT Healthcare named among not only the Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the United States, but also the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States overall yet again this year! Knowing how hard our team works day in and day out to secure coverage for our clients and the communities that they serve makes each and every win that much more rewarding. As our country faces an ongoing physician shortage, our team's passion to be part of the solution only grows stronger. As we continue to evolve within the locum tenens sphere, we hope to make a positive impact on the healthcare staffing industry this year and beyond.”
The companies named on these lists alone account for 90% of the healthcare staffing market, by SIA’s estimates. Their full report of 2023’s Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States can be found here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.
