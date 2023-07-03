FRESH UP YOUR LIFE - EUROPEAN FRUIT & VEG alongside Conserve Italia for the 2023 edition of the Summer Fancy Food Show
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, the Fresh Up Your Life campaign returns to the U.S. at the Summer Fancy Food Show together with Conserve Italia to represent the values of European fruit and vegetables.
The annual event organized by the Specialty Food Association and dedicated to high-quality, gourmet and specialty food products is a must-attend event for the "FRESH-UP YOUR LIFE! - European top-quality fruit&veg". Co-funded by the European Union and CSOItaly, the Italian and European fruit and vegetables communication and promotion campaign was created in line with and at the indication of the European Union's strategic priorities for the enhancement of domestic production and knowledge of the Union's production systems, in support of the entire European fruit and vegetable supply chain. The European project is also funded by the following Italian companies: Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa.
The Summer Fancy Food Show is among the largest and most important food fairs in North America. More than 300 companies with the tricolor brand were present at the 2023 edition, including Conserve Italia, a leading European fruit and vegetable canning company with brands such as Cirio. The U.S. is certainly an established and historical trading partner for Italy.
Today, Italy is a leader in the production of processed tomatoes and the tomato preserves sector is one of the excellences of the Italian food industry. It is one of the most important Italian chains of processed fruit and vegetables, both in terms of turnover and in terms of quantities produced. With over 150 years of experience and 7 years of presence in America, Cirio has become a symbol of quality in the production of processed Italian tomatoes. Combining the taste and tradition of Italian cuisine with the quality of the raw material produced according to the strictest European quality standards. Standards that the Fresh Up Your Life campaign is committed to promoting and spreading by raising awareness of sustainability issues related to production choices, of the importance of clear and traceable supply chain communication as a function of high-quality products and improving the diet with nutritious and healthy products.
News about CSO
CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.
Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.
Renato Pagani
