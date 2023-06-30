KATE BOYTEK’S NEW VIDEO FOR ‘ANYWHERE’ WORLD PREMIERE AT CMT.COM
~Video release coincides with busy Independence Day weekend for Kate~NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- West Virginia-based singer-songwriter Kate Boytek’s first-ever music video ‘Anywhere’ received its world premiere on cmt.com.
The ‘Anywhere’ video was directed by veteran cinematographer J.B. Lawrence with onset production from PCG Artist Development President Jennifer McGill.
‘Anywhere’ was filmed in Charleston, WV with the assistance of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, which Kate is a proud ambassador and spokesperson for. The video was filmed in several iconic locations in and around Charleston WV and captures the essence of the Mountain State.
The ‘Anywhere’ video debut on June 30th kicks off an exciting July 4th weekend for Kate Boytek which will also include:
• Co-hosting Charleston’s most listened to Talk Radio show ‘580 LIVE with Dave Allen’ on WCHS Friday morning June 30th
• Morning TV interview on WSAZ TV’s ‘Studio 3’ program live from the city’s Sternwheel Regatta stage
• Performing the national anthem and throwing out the first pitch for the Charleston Dirty Birds Minor League Baseball team. Kate’s video for ‘Anywhere’ will also debut on the stadium’s Jumbotron before the game.
• A MainStage performance at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, the state’s largest and most attended annual outdoor event with an expected crowd size of over 30,000 attendees. Kate and her band will provide support for country superstar Jo Dee Messina.
• Appearing as the Guest of Honor at the state’s largest Independence Day parade and celebration on July 4th in Ripley, WV. Kate will perform at Ripley’s Alpine Theatre on October 28th.
Kate Boytek is co-managed by Burke Allen/Allen Artists and Bernard Porter/PCG Artist Development.
About the Song ‘Anywhere’:
Anywhere" is an incredibly personal song for Kate; the hook-laden midtempo track's lyrics give a vulnerable, unvarnished, and ultimately empowering account of the final day Kate spent in her home as her marriage imploded. “Anywhere” is available for streaming on digital platforms.
About Kate Boytek
Kate Boytek is a West Virginia-based vocalist and songwriter who hit the ground running; and is writing with top Nashville songwriters, including Britton Cameron (Lonestar, Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Sister Hazel), Brian Carper (Aaron Lewis, Walker McGuire) and the Davisson Brothers Band, fellow West Virginians who were gracious enough to help introduce Kate around Nashville. Kate and her band have performed with several high-profile artists like Easton Corbin, LoCash, Drew Parker, and Little Texas. You can visit her online at www.kateboytek.com.
