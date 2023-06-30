Datec Coating Corporation & University of Manitoba Join Forces for Space Innovation with IntegrAL® Heater Collaboration
The collaboration between Datec and the Price Faculty of Engineering at the University of Manitoba paves the way for advancements in Microsatellite development.
Datec excels when we seize the opportunity to collaborate closely with our customers, crafting products from the ground up through meticulous engineering”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Datec Coating Corporation, a renowned manufacturer specializing in custom heating elements and recognized for its inventive thick film heating solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with the Price Faculty of Engineering at the University of Manitoba. This collaboration utilized the IntegrAL® thick Film Aluminum-Based Heater to develop the university’s Iris satellite, launched earlier this month.
— Robert Jakusik, Datec's Director of Operations
The exceptional qualities of the IntegrAL® heater, including its lightweight construction, minimal energy consumption, and uniform heat distribution, make it ideal for maintaining the satellite's battery and electronics at the optimal temperature while in space. This precisely engineered product is also designed to withstand the challenging conditions associated with rocket launches and the harsh space environment.
Datec's IntegrAL® heating technology generates fast, precise, uniform, and integrated heat that meets customers' performance, dependability, and energy efficiency demands. Through its association with the Price Faculty of Engineering, the cutting-edge brand is once again applying its technology to a burgeoning field with a wide-ranging positive impact.
The IntegrAL® heater's key technology is thick-film layers, incorporating Datec's patented sol-gel technology. The multi-layered system, which includes a dielectric, conductor, resistor, and protective finish coat layer on an Aluminum substrate, is designed to produce outstanding thermal performance.
The University of Manitoba's Price Faculty of Engineering is a premier centre of engineering research and education, with twenty unique programs of study across multiple engineering disciplines. The school is renowned for its innovative research and community partnerships. This teamwork with Datec underscores the power and effect that alliances between major research universities and leading technology brands can provide.
Datec's dedicated research scientists and engineers have led the industry in developing heating solutions for industries such as commercial food service, medical and precision devices, electronics, automotive, and appliances for over 20 years. Datec is leading the industry with the unique ability to print heating elements directly onto Aluminum, allowing for a seamless fit into a wide variety of product footprints with the introduction of the IntegrAL® Thick Film Aluminum heater.
From design validation to prototyping, the Datec team uses a methodical and collaborative approach to develop application-specific, high-performance heating solutions. With engineering support, thermal simulation capability, and rapid prototype development, the team works quickly to help clients validate their product design, allowing them to smoothly incorporate solutions into their products. Their IntegrAL® Thick Film Aluminum heater is the brand’s most innovative product.
About Datec Coating Corporation: Datec Coating Corporation stands as an industry-leading manufacturer, pushing boundaries in the field of custom heating elements. Recognized for its pioneering thick film heating solutions, Datec Coating Corporation remains unwavering in its commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology to diverse industries. Backed by a team of highly skilled engineers, Datec continuously develops innovative products that prioritize quality, efficiency, and reliability, tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients.
Abin Raju
Datec Coating Corporation
+1 905-629-3779
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn