Datec Coating Corporation Launches New Automotive Website
Datec's new automotive heater focused website helps customers find application specific information quickly and efficientlyMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datec, a heating technology company known for its unique high-performance thick film heaters, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website for the automotive industry, www.datecev.com. This new website allows manufacturers to learn more about Datec’s high-performance heaters for Electric Vehicles.
The site features details of Datec’s IntegrAL® technology (thick film heater printed directly on Aluminum substrates) to help customers develop energy-efficient, lightweight heaters for EVs.
“Our new EV website is a great new tool to help our automotive customers find the relevant information for heater development quickly and efficiently,” said Dominic Talalla, CEO of Datec.
About Datec
Datec is a North American heating technology company with a mission to be a leader in the thick film heating industry and to continually expand its market share by creating the best-performing products. Datec works with major OEMs from different industries to develop groundbreaking products using its patented thick film heaters.
