Datec Coating Corporation Launches New Automotive Website

Datec EV

Datec's new automotive heater focused website helps customers find application specific information quickly and efficiently

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datec , a heating technology company known for its unique high-performance thick film heaters, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website for the automotive industry, www.datecev.com . This new website allows manufacturers to learn more about Datec’s high-performance heaters for Electric Vehicles.The site features details of Datec’s IntegrAL® technology (thick film heater printed directly on Aluminum substrates) to help customers develop energy-efficient, lightweight heaters for EVs.“Our new EV website is a great new tool to help our automotive customers find the relevant information for heater development quickly and efficiently,” said Dominic Talalla, CEO of Datec.About DatecDatec is a North American heating technology company with a mission to be a leader in the thick film heating industry and to continually expand its market share by creating the best-performing products. Datec works with major OEMs from different industries to develop groundbreaking products using its patented thick film heaters.