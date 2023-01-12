Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,008 in the last 365 days.

Datec Coating Corporation Launches New Automotive Website

Datec EV

Datec EV

Datec's new automotive heater focused website helps customers find application specific information quickly and efficiently

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datec, a heating technology company known for its unique high-performance thick film heaters, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website for the automotive industry, www.datecev.com. This new website allows manufacturers to learn more about Datec’s high-performance heaters for Electric Vehicles.

The site features details of Datec’s IntegrAL® technology (thick film heater printed directly on Aluminum substrates) to help customers develop energy-efficient, lightweight heaters for EVs.

“Our new EV website is a great new tool to help our automotive customers find the relevant information for heater development quickly and efficiently,” said Dominic Talalla, CEO of Datec.

About Datec

Datec is a North American heating technology company with a mission to be a leader in the thick film heating industry and to continually expand its market share by creating the best-performing products. Datec works with major OEMs from different industries to develop groundbreaking products using its patented thick film heaters.

Abin Raju
Datec Coating Corporation
+1 905-629-3779
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Datec Coating Corporation Launches New Automotive Website

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.