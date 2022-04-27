Datec launches Glass-TF, a thick film heater printed directly on ceramic glass
EINPresswire.com/ -- Datec Coating Corporation, a leading manufacturer of heating components, is pleased to announce the release of its Glass-TF, a thick film heater printed directly on ceramic glass. Datec's Glass-TF thick film heaters are the company's most recent advancement in thick film heating technology. The Glass-TF thick film is perfect for applications that demand a low profile, quick heat-up, and a refined look. "Glass-TF, with its superior performance and versatility, offers our customers the ability to create products with unique functionality and aesthetics," says Dominic Talalla, President and CEO of Datec.
Datec's most recent product launch aims to create innovative heater solutions for various industries. The new Glass TF thick film heaters are perfect for hot food display, food holding cabinets, 3D printing, laboratory equipment, and medical devices, to name a few applications.
Renowned in the industry for developing and creating technologically advanced solutions that are unparalleled, this latest innovation offers a wide range of features and benefits, including
• Max temperature up to 480 °F
Suitable for various applications and industries such as food, medical, lab equipment, 3D printing
• High Power Density:10 W/sq in+
High power density enables fast heat up. For example, glass-TF heaters heat up from room temperature to 480 °F in a few seconds.
• Thickness: The heater layer adds only ten thou to the thickness of the glass, making Glass-TF heaters extremely thin and space-efficient.
• Targeted Heat: The heating elements are deposited using a screen-printing process which makes it possible to apply heat where it is needed.
• Low Leakage Current: The low leakage current is desirable in most applications while maintaining maximum heater coverage area
Datec, known for producing application-specific, high-performance heating solutions systematically and collaboratively, has devised a genuinely unique and cutting-edge heating configuration. Soldered terminals, integrated sensors with the option of adding temperature sensors such as RTDs and thermocouples, and unique designs are all part of the setup. These exclusive custom creations supply multiple heat zones with targeted designs, edge loss prevention with non-uniform resistor distribution, and heater designs with low (12 V) to high (240 V) voltage options.
With the introduction of the Glass-TF, Datec has added yet another ground-breaking product to its catalogue of innovative custom design heaters. Datec Coating Corporation has established itself as the leading provider of thick film heating systems, constantly working to improve and provide the most efficient solutions. As a result, Datec has garnered notoriety and a devoted following. As one satisfied Datec customer said, "We chose Datec because they had the best technology and were the most responsive partner for our new product development."
About Datec Coating Corporation: Datec is a custom heating element manufacturer based in Ontario, Canada, specializing in cutting-edge patented thick film heating solutions. Datec's dedicated research scientists and engineers have led the industry for over 20 years. The skilled engineering team is well-known for creating heating solutions for various industries, including commercial food service, automotive, consumer appliances, and medical and precision devices.
CONTACT: To learn more about Datec Coating Corporation, Datec Glass-TF thick film heaters, or to arrange an interview for an article , please get in touch with us at info@dateccoating.com
About Datec Coating Corporation: Datec is a custom heating element manufacturer based in Ontario, Canada, specializing in cutting-edge patented thick film heating solutions. Datec's dedicated research scientists and engineers have led the industry for over 20 years. The skilled engineering team is well-known for creating heating solutions for various industries, including commercial food service, automotive, consumer appliances, and medical and precision devices.
