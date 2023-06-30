Wesley Brooks named Deputy Commissioner for Homeownership

Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced today that Wesley Brooks will join the agency as Deputy Commissioner for Homeownership.

“We are excited to have Wesley back at DCA,” said Commissioner Nunn. “He will bring strong leadership to our homeownership programs. As we work to build strong, vibrant communities in Georgia, we must find ways to enable homeownership across the state. We look forward to tapping into the experience and creativity Wesley brings to our team.”

Having previously served at DCA as the Manager of Housing Policy and Outreach, Brooks has direct experience with several state and federal housing programs, including the HOME Program, down payment assistance, and mortgage revenue bonds. He returns with deep knowledge and experience related to the challenges facing homeowners today.

Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President and Homeownership Lead for the Wells Fargo Foundation, where he led philanthropic efforts to address housing affordability across the United States, with a particular focus on homeownership. He worked closely with Habitat for Humanity to further develop their relationship, which has produced nearly 1500 homes for families over the last 10 years. He worked on increasing the diversity of housing professionals with the National Urban League by training new appraisers of color. He managed down payment assistance programs that reached diverse markets.

Brooks served as the Chief Housing Officer for Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, one of the largest non-profit builders of affordable, single-family homes in the southeast. In this role, he developed the long-range plan for the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity’s neighborhood revitalization strategy. He also worked with families, community leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure that participating families achieved economic success.

“I am excited to be returning to the Department of Community of Affairs in this new role,” said Brooks. “Increasing homeownership is an important component of community and economic development in Georgia. I look forward to working with our teams to make the dream of homeownership a reality for Georgians.”

A graduate of Hampton University, Brooks went on to receive his Master’s in City & Regional Planning from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a decorated combat veteran with five years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army. He continues to serve as an officer in the US Army Corps of Engineers. Brooks has served in leadership roles on the DeKalb County Community Council, the Atlanta Land Trust, Park Pride, and Habitat for Humanity International.

Brooks begins his role as Deputy Commissioner of Homeownership on July 3, 2023.