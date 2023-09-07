AUVSI Praises Nomination of Mike Whitaker as FAA Administrator

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), President and CEO Brian Wynne issued the following statement in response to the announcement that the Biden Administration has nominated Mike Whitaker to serve as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA):

“At this critical moment when our national airspace system is becoming increasingly complex, Mike Whitaker is an exceptionally qualified choice to ensure the U.S. remains the aviation safety gold standard, manage the Agency and its 45,000 employees and enhance U.S. global aviation competitiveness.

During his prior service as FAA Deputy Administrator and Chief NextGen officer, Whitaker proved himself a highly capable and productive federal official. We urge the U.S. Senate to begin Whitaker’s confirmation hearing without delay and to move toward a rapid confirmation.

AUVSI looks forward to working with Whitaker and Deputy Administrator Katie Thomson to enhance airspace safety while supporting the integration of uncrewed systems into the airspace. Doing so will bring significant workforce, economic and environmental benefits to American communities."

