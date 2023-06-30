Author Randi McKinnon gave a glimpse of her childhood memories in her book The Magic Stones
Adventure and fantasy, all in one good book by children’s book author, Randi McKinnon.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone would love this classic children's book full of adventure and moral lessons. The Magic Stones tell a tale of two buddies out to find a cave no one has ever seen before.
The fathers of Molly and Pete had been sharing a story with them about a strange cave out in the woods. The kids were curious to find out if the tale was true or not, so they went on an expedition to search for the mysterious cave. They soon reached their destination, and a fairy drew near to them. The fairy started to share and cried out her story. Her tears were suddenly transformed into diamonds and other rare gems!
Life-changing news awaits Molly and Pete as they return home. It is something that is truly unexpected but will be received with much surprise and delight. As readers continue reading Randi McKinnon's elaborately detailed and intriguing book, they are in for a treat as there are moral lessons to be learned along the way. This book is perfect for kids and kids at heart!
Author Randi McKinnon grew up in Norway as an only child. Her grandparents kept her company indoors and shared stories of fantasy that she would always love to listen to. These stories kept her grounded and imaginative as a child and believed fairies and trolls to be real.
With all these childhood memories with her, she continued on with her passion and was able to write books after she had retired from 40 years of service in the food and hospitality industry.
Purchase a copy of The Magic Stones in hardbound and paperback editions on Amazon and other leading online Book Retailers or visit Randi McKinnon's website at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/ to learn more about this wonderful children's book author!
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+17142022464 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other