PVN takes over two thermal power projects

VIETNAM, June 30 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on June 29 handed over two thermal power projects: Ô Môn III and Ô Môn IV, to PetroVietnam (PVN)to guarantee the first gas flow at the end of 2026.

The change of the two projects’ investors was approved by the Prime Minister on June 24.

The Ô Môn III and Ô Môn IV thermal power projects have a capacity of 1050MW each and are located in Ô Môn Power Centre in Cần Thơ City. Currently, the two plants are being prepared for use.

They are part of the Block B gas-electricity project chain. The project chain is expected to be deployed in 2023 with a target of having the first gas flow at the end of 2026.

According to Power Development Plan VIII, the BlockB gas-power project chain will be an important source of electricity, providing additional power to the national electricity system in the southern region between 2026-2030.

It also follows the energy-transfer trend and meets the carbon emission reduction target committed to by the Prime Minister at COP26.

Although receiving support and directions from the government and ministries, the implementation of the project chain challenging. Therefore, it will be necessary to make synchronous decisions due to the urgent requirement of the projects. — VNS