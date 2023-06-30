JOHN HUSHER: FROM SMALL TOWNS DREAMS TO BIG TIME SUCCESS
John Husher pens a moving tale about twins who succeed in their life and career.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Success isn't always a straight path, but with hard work and perseverance, people can overcome any challenge and turn their dreams into a reality.
Get ready to embark on a compelling journey with the twin protagonists of "By a River, On a Hill." Set in a small town in Pennsylvania during the Depression era, this book traces the lives of these siblings as they navigate their way through childhood and into adulthood. Along the way, they face a range of challenges as they work to build their careers and achieve success in their respective fields. But through determination and perseverance, they ultimately triumph over adversity and reach their goals.
This book offers a rich and detailed portrayal of the twins' experiences, taking readers on a captivating journey from their childhood through to their adult lives
John Durbin Husher was a highly respected scientist and engineer in the field of solid-state physics, particularly in integrated circuit design and production. He made significant contributions to the industry and held important leadership positions at Micrel Semiconductor, a leading producer of semiconductor devices and other electronic components. Husher spent two decades as the Vice-President and General Manager at Micrel Semiconductor.
Follow the twins' triumphs and challenges as they establish themselves and achieve their goals by purchasing By A River, On A Hill on Amazon in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback. Also available on Barnes and Noble and other digital book stores worldwide!
