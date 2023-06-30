JOHN HUSHER: TWINS’ JOURNEY TO SUCCESS
John Husher authors a book about the captivating story of two twins who overcome adversity and achieve success.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By a River, On a Hill is a book that tells the story of two twins who grow up in a small town in Pennsylvania during the depression. The book follows their lives as they navigate their careers and achieve success in their respective fields. The book covers a wide span of time, starting from their childhood and continuing through to their adult lives. It provides an in-depth look at the challenges and triumphs that the twins experience along the way, as they work to establish themselves and achieve their goals.
Michele Klawitter, a reviewer from Amazon compliments the book and tells readers, "This book does a great job of explaining the brothers' journey in a way that shows their struggle while being overtly descriptive about the situation around them.".
John Durbin Husher was a scientist and engineer who made important contributions to solid-state physics, particularly in the field of integrated circuit design and manufacturing. Husher worked for a significant part of his career as vice president and general manager at Micrel Semiconductor, a company that produces semiconductor devices and other electronic components. Husher also served as the Vice-President and General Manager of Micrel Semiconductor for twenty years.
By A River, On A Hill
