Bioasis Luxury Resort Announces Strategic Investment From Realtyfolio
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bioasis project, located in Dominical, Costa Rica, will be an innovative luxury resort that showcases the future of sustainable tourism and eco-friendly resort experiences. The resort will contain 110 luxury villas and suites, an array of high-end restaurants, and the Biosphera Ultra-Wellness Center, with Medical Spa, and BioGym services.
RealtyFolio, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in equity investments in new construction and commercial real estate, is making a strategic investment in the project as it looks to expand its portfolio into sustainable luxury real estate developments.
Jeremy Meighan, COO and Chief ESG Officer of Bioasis, with his extensive experience in the development of several hotels around Central America with a focus on Belize and Costa Rica, has been instrumental in bringing the Bioasis vision to life. "We are thrilled to have RealtyFolio as an investment partner and look forward to realizing our shared vision for sustainable and innovative luxury tourism," said Meighan.
Jeremy has developed and operated several luxury resorts including the Wyndham Grand Venicia Del Caribe, Turtle Island Private Island, and the Sandy Point Resorts collection of resorts in Belize.
David Weinstein, CEO of Bioasis and Managing Partner at Dawson James Investment Bank which helped with structuring for the Bioasis deal, shared his excitement about the partnership with RealtyFolio. "RealtyFolio's investment not only provides necessary capital to advance the project but also brings a wealth of real estate investment expertise to the table," said Weinstein.
RealtyFolio's decision to invest in Bioasis reflects the company's commitment to identifying and investing in promising real estate projects that align with the evolving demands of discerning investors and consumers. RealtyFolio is known for investing in experienced top-tier real estate developers, while giving accredited private investors the ability to invest in institutional-grade real estate projects alongside them.
Ace Jonas, Head of Real Estate and Partnerships at RealtyFolio and an expert in the evaluation, underwriting, structuring, and closing of institutional-grade real estate transactions, played a significant role in the Bioasis deal. Jonas, who has transacted over $600 million of real estate throughout his career, emphasized the potential of Bioasis and how it complements RealtyFolio's investment portfolio.
Biosasis is expecting its phase one opening to be in 2026 and is already generating interest from tourists, influencers, potential partners, and investors. The resort will be one of several on the Dominical Coast of Costa Rica, which has become a hot-spot for tourists looking for a wellness retreat, surfing, and to be immersed in the Costa Rican “Pura Vida” lifestyle. Bioasis expects to be a leader in the sustainable tourism movement that has been budding globally.
David Weinstein
RealtyFolio, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in equity investments in new construction and commercial real estate, is making a strategic investment in the project as it looks to expand its portfolio into sustainable luxury real estate developments.
Jeremy Meighan, COO and Chief ESG Officer of Bioasis, with his extensive experience in the development of several hotels around Central America with a focus on Belize and Costa Rica, has been instrumental in bringing the Bioasis vision to life. "We are thrilled to have RealtyFolio as an investment partner and look forward to realizing our shared vision for sustainable and innovative luxury tourism," said Meighan.
Jeremy has developed and operated several luxury resorts including the Wyndham Grand Venicia Del Caribe, Turtle Island Private Island, and the Sandy Point Resorts collection of resorts in Belize.
David Weinstein, CEO of Bioasis and Managing Partner at Dawson James Investment Bank which helped with structuring for the Bioasis deal, shared his excitement about the partnership with RealtyFolio. "RealtyFolio's investment not only provides necessary capital to advance the project but also brings a wealth of real estate investment expertise to the table," said Weinstein.
RealtyFolio's decision to invest in Bioasis reflects the company's commitment to identifying and investing in promising real estate projects that align with the evolving demands of discerning investors and consumers. RealtyFolio is known for investing in experienced top-tier real estate developers, while giving accredited private investors the ability to invest in institutional-grade real estate projects alongside them.
Ace Jonas, Head of Real Estate and Partnerships at RealtyFolio and an expert in the evaluation, underwriting, structuring, and closing of institutional-grade real estate transactions, played a significant role in the Bioasis deal. Jonas, who has transacted over $600 million of real estate throughout his career, emphasized the potential of Bioasis and how it complements RealtyFolio's investment portfolio.
Biosasis is expecting its phase one opening to be in 2026 and is already generating interest from tourists, influencers, potential partners, and investors. The resort will be one of several on the Dominical Coast of Costa Rica, which has become a hot-spot for tourists looking for a wellness retreat, surfing, and to be immersed in the Costa Rican “Pura Vida” lifestyle. Bioasis expects to be a leader in the sustainable tourism movement that has been budding globally.
David Weinstein
Bioasis Resorts
email us here