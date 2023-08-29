MYE Property Partners Announces Key Investment from RealtyFolio
The property located in Bridgeport, CT.
We are happy to have RealtyFolio as an investment partner and look forward to completing more deals with them in the future”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The investment was to fund the acquisition of a state-leased office building located on 925 Housatonic Avenue in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The property is comprised of a single tenant office space, 57,430 of net rentable square feet, and 30,000 square feet of un-leased basement space. The current tenant is the Department of Social Services of Connecticut.
— Michael Mintz
RealtyFolio, the prestigious investment firm which invests in various asset classes across the U.S, made the investment due to its stable cash flows, value-add opportunity, government tenant, and track-record of the management company. RealtyFolio has made typical investments in the past, building a diversified real estate portfolio of new construction, mixed-use, multifamily, and commercial properties.
"We are happy to have RealtyFolio as an investment partner and look forward to completing more deals with them in the future," said Michael Mintz, Managing Partner at MYE Property Partners.
Michael Mintz is also CEO of MD Squared Property Management, a top-rated real estate management company based in New York, having provided property management services for over 25 years, while building a portfolio of their own. They manage over 120 buildings and 3000 units. Prior to founding MD Squared in 2014, Michael was a Senior Property Manager and Acquisitions Manager at First Service Residential New York overseeing the acquisition, management, and renovations of over 30 buildings in Manhattan.
"RealtyFolio's investment not only provides necessary capital to complete the acquisition, but also brings valuable real estate investment expertise to the table”, said Mintz.
RealtyFolio's decision to invest in the acquisition reflects their ongoing ability to partner with top developers and identify promising investments that align with current market conditions.
Jonathan Klein, Managing Partner of RealtyFolio, who started his investment career as an analyst at Morgan Stanley, has over 15+ years investment experience across various asset classes, which gives RealtyFolio its unique perspective while analyzing markets and underwriting investments. He is excited about the stable cash-flow provided to RealtyFolio’s portfolio by this project, and emphasized its importance, especially in this high interest-rate environment.
Located in Fairfield County, which accounts for over 25% of Connecticut’s total population, Bridgeport is the largest City in the state with a total population of roughly 148,729. Bridgeport is a historic seaport city on the coast of CT and is approximately 60 miles from Manhattan and 40 miles from the Bronx. There are only 12 DSS Field Offices, and 4 Benefits Centers in the entire state. 925 Housatonic represents the busiest DSS office in all of Connecticut.
Michael Mintz
MD Squared Property Group
email us here