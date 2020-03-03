RealtyFolio Experiencing Surge in New Accounts, as Investors Look for Stability

WITH INCREASED DEMAND, THE INVESTMENT PLATFORM IS ROLLING OUT A PROGRAM TO HELP ON-BOARD NEW CLIENTS

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the stock market stumbles, investors are rushing to safer assets like real estate. RealtyFolio is experiencing a large influx of new clients looking to take their money out of the stock market and invest it into real estate. With mortgage rates close to all-time lows and national home sales increasing month over month investors are likely looking to real estate as a more stable alternative to the stock market. The platform rolled out a new program offering up to a $500 bonus to new accounts to help clients cover costs of moving funds from their retirement accounts or brokerage accounts to escape market volatility.“Many new clients are coming on board at a rapid pace, and many existing clients are adding to their portfolio with us right now” - a spokesperson for the company said.By investing in a diversified real estate portfolio, clients can avoid the volatility of the stock market brought about by economic scares, the corona virus, and the uncertainty of an election year. While some investors fear the disruption of the supply chain in China could put a damper on global economic expansion, many don’t think that a recession will follow. Furthermore, due to low supply levels of housing nationwide, many feel it is less likely that one would affect the real estate market as drastically as it would the stock market.RealtyFolio allows retail investors to invest in high-yielding institutional-grade real estate investments. Clients can choose between investing in debt, equity, or preferred equity investments. Opportunities range from short-term fix and flips, longer term commercial deals, and new construction projects, across the country from top-tier real estate operators. Many clients prefer their balanced portfolio option, with which clients can automatically build a diversified portfolio that meets their specific needs.“RealtyFolio is the easiest way to build a personalized real estate portfolio. We have the most diverse and robust offering of real estate investments on the market. Our clients range from investors who want short term deals with fixed returns and monthly income, to those looking for long term growth, or something in between.”Unlike a public REITs, investments with RealtyFolio are not tied to the stock market and therefore are not directly affected by market volatility. Clients can invest a minimum of $20,000 per deal. With the current surge in demand from new clients, 2020 looks to be another strong year for the company which is well positioned to become a leader in the industry.To learn more please visit www.realtyfolio.com



