MFGx Expands Global Reach of its Fuuz® Manufacturing Software Solutions Through New Partnership with Logical Systems Inc

“We share LSI’s commitment to help manufacturers increase throughput and improve productivity through deployment of best-in-class MES and other business-critical applications,” ”AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration and development company, is expanding its global reach through a strategic partnership with Logical Systems Inc., bringing the benefits of the Fuuz® Platform and its pre-built apps such as its next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to a wider range of manufacturers in multiple industries and geographies.
Fuuz by MFGx helps companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software.
Logical Systems Inc., is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, operational intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions.
“We share LSI’s commitment to help manufacturers increase throughput and improve productivity through deployment of best-in-class MES and other business-critical applications,” said Craig Scott, founder, MFGx. “We are excited to add LSI to our growing network of integration partners.”
LSI plans to leverage the Fuuz platform in their MES offerings because its diverse customer base uses a variety of ERP systems, including Plex, SAP, Oracle, NetSuite and others. The company serves manufacturers in the food and beverage, pulp and paper, brewing and distilling, water/wastewater, oil and gas, logistics/package handling, mining, and other sectors in the U.S., Canada and Asia Pacific region.
Fuuz has capabilities to address unique requirements for many manufacturing processes, including repetitive, discrete, and job shop industries such as automotive, industrial, food and beverage, rubber and plastics, electronics and much more. Fuuz MES can be extended with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Quality Management and other pre-built industrial SaaS apps, as well as platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, homegrown apps, payroll and other software solutions manufacturers use every day.
“LSI is excited to work with MFGx and the Fuuz platform, helping customers move forward in their Digital Transformation journey,” said Nick Riggio, LSI President. “The Fuuz technology allows customers to progress from targeted data integration to full manufacturing control as their business priorities dictate. The combined capabilities of LSI's control and integration expertise with MFGx Fuuz have the potential to generate substantial value for businesses.
About Fuuz Fuuz® powered by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz MES can be extended with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management and other pre-built industrial SaaS apps, as well as platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, homegrown apps, payroll and other software solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based software integration
company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. For more, visit fuuz.com.
ABOUT LSI Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of over 275 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.
