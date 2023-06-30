Quixy in Gartner Peer Insights VoC Report 2023 for LCAP: Achieves a Hat Trick
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, a leading provider of No-code low-code application platforms, is thrilled to announce that it has once again been recognized as a “Strong Performer” in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” 2023 Report for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms (LCAP). Quixy in Gartner Peer Insights VoC for the third time in a row is a testament of consistent commitment to delivering outstanding solutions.
The Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Report evaluates and compares enterprise low-code application platforms based on customer feedback and experiences. Quixy’s consistent recognition as a Strong Performer showcases its commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions to its customers.
According to the report, Quixy has not only met the market average for overall customer experience but has also outperformed its competitors in several key areas. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Quixy has achieved remarkable results:
- 100% of existing customers are willing to recommend Quixy, emphasizing the platform’s exceptional value and effectiveness.
- Quixy received a 5/5 star rating from an impressive 92% of its customers, surpassing any other competitor mentioned in the report. This outstanding
customer satisfaction is a testament to Quixy’s dedication to delivering a seamless and intuitive low-code application platform.
- Its customers have lauded Quixy for its product capabilities, sales experience, and support experience. The platform’s commitment to excellence across all customer journey stages sets it apart in the LCAP market.
Vivek Goel, VP of Marketing & Evangelism at Quixy, expressed his excitement about the recognition: “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a ‘Strong Performer’ in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ 2023 Report for Enterprise Low-code Application Platforms for the third consecutive time. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. We are grateful for the trust and support our customers have placed in us and will continue to innovate and enhance our platform to meet their evolving needs.”
Quixy’s consistent recognition as a Strong Performer by Gartner Peer Insights demonstrates its position as a leading player in the low-code application platform market. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Quixy continues to empower organizations to transform their business processes and accelerate digital innovation.
Along with this, in 2023,
- Quixy was also bestowed with the “Leadership in Innovation Award” at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards,2023.
- Quixy entered G2’s list of Top 10 Products with the Most #1 Rankings, alongside companies in the likes of Zoom, HubSpot, and GitHub. Quixy has been recognized as a Leader 10th consecutive time in the No-Code Development Platform Category.
The report is available for Gartner members or for purchase here.
About Quixy
Quixy is a leading no-code and low-code application development platform that empowers business users with no coding skills to automate workflows and processes and create enterprise-grade applications with agility. With its easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface and a host of pre-built templates and connectors, Quixy enables organizations to build scalable, secure, and customizable applications that seamlessly integrate with existing systems. Learn more at www.quixy.com.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc, officially known as Gartner, is a Stamford, Connecticut-based technology research and consulting company. The company’s products and services include research, executive programs, consulting, and conferences.
About Quixy
Quixy is a leading no-code and low-code application development platform that empowers business users with no coding skills to automate workflows and processes and create enterprise-grade applications with agility. With its easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface and a host of pre-built templates and connectors, Quixy enables organizations to build scalable, secure, and customizable applications that seamlessly integrate with existing systems. Learn more at www.quixy.com.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc, officially known as Gartner, is a Stamford, Connecticut-based technology research and consulting company. The company’s products and services include research, executive programs, consulting, and conferences.
