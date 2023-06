STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, June 21, 2023 through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

23A1004005

Trooper Sweet -

Matthew Sicard, 40 of Fairfax, VT was stopped on June 26, 2023 at 1626 hours on VT Route 104 / Andbron Lane, Fairfax.

Court Date and Time: August 26, 2023 at 0830 hours

Location of Court: Franklin

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.