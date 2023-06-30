American Pastor embedded w/ Nigerian Special Forces assessing Islamic Jihadist attack on Christians in Northern Nigeria
American Pastor Who Witnessed Destruction of Nigerian Christian village Promises to Rebuild Church, School, Homes in Public Private Partnership
What the Islamic Jihadists destroyed in Mangu District, Jos City, Plateau Northern Nigeria, I will rebuild by faith and with God's help!”MANGU DISTRICT JOS, PLATEAU, NIGERIA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Dr. William Devlin
— Dr. William Devlin
+1-646-233-7279/octanefaiith@yahoo.com
American Pastor embedded w/ Nigerian Special Forces witnessing/assessing Jihadist attack on Christians in Northern Nigeria
For immediate release: 27 June 2023
International human rights advocate & humanitarian, Dr. Pastor William Devlin, is currently in northern Nigeria in Kano State and Plateau State where there have been scores of armed Fulani Muslim terrorists killing Christians and burning schools, churches and homes in their path. The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law of Nigeria has documented over 700 killings of Christians throughout Nigeria in May 2023.
This is Devlin‘s 11th journey to northern Nigeria over the past 24 months along with his Nigerian colleague, international human rights lawyer, Barrister Emmanuel Ogebe. This week, Devlin and Ogebe traveled to Plateau State in the area of Mangu District in northern Nigeria to assess firsthand the burning of 32 villages and the killing of dozens of Christians.
Speaking is Pastor Devlin “The devastation here in the last 30 days is beyond human understanding and comprehension. Wanton jihadist attacks on innocent men, women and children, the burning of homes, churches and schools continues to reveal to the world that the most dangerous place on earth for a Christian believer is northern Nigeria. Sadly, the US State Department dropped Nigeria from its CPC (Countries of Particular Concern) list while former President Buhari was still in power. Now, under current president Tinubu, the ‘killing fields of Christians’ continues to expand. We’ve met with diplomats at the US Embassy in Abuja & these American officials have turned a blind eye toward this devastation.” Pictures below-area is still an active war zone-thus the presence of Nigerian Army Special Forces.
https://www.christianpost.com/news/700-christians-killed-in-nigeria-during-the-month-of-may-report.html
https://intersociety-ng.org/5068-citizens-massacred-for-being-christians-in-nigeria-in-2022-1041-slaughtered-in-first-100-days-of-2023/
