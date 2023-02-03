Pennsylvania Society member, Reverend Dr. William Devlin, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House
Pennsylvania Society member, Reverend Dr. William Devlin, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from The White House
The White House, through its President's Volunteer Service Award organization, has graciously granted Dr. William Devlin the Presidential Award for Lifetime Service in his work with REDEEM! & http://www.WidowsAndOrphans.info (http://www.widowsandorphans.info/). A Gala Dinner and the presentation of award to Devlin and other recipients was held at The Hilton Hotel, Melville, New York, December, 2022.
Devlin stated: "I give thanks to God, my bride of 44 years, Nancy Devlin, our five children, their five spouses & our eleven grandchildren. God has graciously given me/us a beautiful life! It is honestly all about God's Love & Grace in our lives." Devlin also gave thanks for his membership in The Pennsylvania Society (https://www.pasociety.com) since 2018 and his colleagues who have influenced his life since becoming a member. Devlin's work includes going to the war zones and providing direct cash assistance and practical humanitarian assists to widows, orphans, the neglected, the forgotten all without any government funding. Devlin currently works in 18 countries including Gaza, Nigeria, Khartoum Sudan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan, serving peoples of all faiths/ethnicities/colors.
The President's Volunteer Service Selection Committee sent the following congratulatory note:
"Dear Honoree Devlin-Congratulations! You have been awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award! Your work has made a difference in your community and embodies the strength and national identity of the United States of America. You have been nominated to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award from The President’s White House Council on Service and Civic Participation. This award recognizes the important role of volunteers in America. It honors those individuals whose service positively impacts and who inspire those around them to take action that also impacts their communities. You will be recognized for your volunteerism and also your Lifetime Achievements for your 51 years in Christian ministry, serving the poor, widows, orphans & the forgotten. The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, through the AmeriCorps Program, grants this award. Congratulation on your Award! from President's White House Council on Service and Civic Participation."
The Christian Post featured Devlin in the following posted news in English and Spanish: Pastor receives White House award for supporting persecuted Christians worldwide:
https://www.christianpost.com/news/pastor-receives-white-house-award-for-international-aid-ministry.html
https://spanish.christianpost.com/news/pastor-receives-white-house-award-for-international-aid-ministry.html
