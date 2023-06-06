Christian leader Asks Archbishop of Philadelphia to join him in calling-out the anti-Catholicism of the LA Dodgers Team
Philadelphia Christian leader Dr. Wm. Devlin Asks Archbishop of Philadelphia to join him in denouncing the anti-Catholicism of the LA Dodgers Citizens Bank Park in Phila.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverend Doctor William Devlin, volunteer CEO of WidowsAndOrphans and long-time religious freedom and human rights leader around the world, today calls upon The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Philadelphia, His Eminence Nelson Perez, to publicly denounce the virulent anti-Catholicism of the Major League Baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will be in Philadelphia June 9-11, 2023 to play a three game stint at Ctiziens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rev. Dr. Devlin speaking: "Philadelphia has a long sordid & ugly history of anti-Catholicism beginning in the 1840's with the introduction of The Know-Nothings who were virulently & violently anti-Roman Catholic. When then Philadelphia Bishop Kenrick in 1846 was proposing the building of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at Logan Circle, all the stained-glass windows were placed at a height where the bricks and stones of the Know Nothings, funded by Catholic hater Samuel F.B. Morse, could not be reached. This history of anti-Roman Catholic bigotry and hatred is well-known to Archbishop Perez, my friend and colleague of 30 years, since his time as a young priest at St. Henry's Latino Evangelization Center in the Olney section of Philadelphia where we became friends and colleagues. Now, in 2023, it is 'open hunting season' on Roman Catholics in the United States. No other faith system would receive the vitirol that the Los Angeles Dodgers perpetuate by inviting the misnamed 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' (sic) to their stadium event. Would the LA Dodgers corporate team invite a group mocking Islam or The Sikh community? Let all of us religious leaders in our fair City of Philadelphia stand up against the bigotry of anti-Roman Catholicism that seems to seep out of the pores of the LA Dodgers.... Archbishop, now is the time and Philadelphia is the place, and you are the man to do it now." Humbly stated.
