Global Telehealth Market Is Projected To Grow At A 27% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Telehealth Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Telehealth Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers telehealth market analysis and every facet of the telehealth market research. As per TBRC’s telehealth market forecast, the telehealth market size is predicted to reach a value of $349.11 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 27.4% through the forecast period.
The outbreak of COVID-19 propelled the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major telehealth market leaders include Teladoc Health Inc., American Well, MDLive, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Dictum Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, AMC Health, Medvivo Group Ltd., Iron Bow Technologies, Telespecialists LLC, MedWeb, IMediplus Inc., Vsee, Chiron Health, Zipnosis.
Telehealth Market Segments
1) By Component: Software, Services, Hardware
2) By Mode Of Delivery: Cloud-based, On-Premise
3) By Application: Teleradiology, Tele-Consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-Stroke, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Dermatology, Other Applications
4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, Other End-Users
This type of service involves providing services for the smooth functioning of healthcare services. This type of service involves use of electronic data and telecommunications technology to promote long-distance medical healthcare services, patient and professional health education, public health, and health management. Technologies comprise streaming media, teleconferencing, the Web, store-and-forward imaging, and terrestrial and wireless communications.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC