Global Telehealth Market Is Projected To Grow At A 27% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Telehealth Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Telehealth Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Telehealth Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers telehealth market analysis and every facet of the telehealth market research. As per TBRC’s telehealth market forecast, the telehealth market size is predicted to reach a value of $349.11 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 27.4% through the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 propelled the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major telehealth market leaders include Teladoc Health Inc., American Well, MDLive, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Dictum Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, AMC Health, Medvivo Group Ltd., Iron Bow Technologies, Telespecialists LLC, MedWeb, IMediplus Inc., Vsee, Chiron Health, Zipnosis.

Telehealth Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Services, Hardware

2) By Mode Of Delivery: Cloud-based, On-Premise

3) By Application: Teleradiology, Tele-Consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-Stroke, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Dermatology, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Payers, Other End-Users

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3954&type=smp

This type of service involves providing services for the smooth functioning of healthcare services. This type of service involves use of electronic data and telecommunications technology to promote long-distance medical healthcare services, patient and professional health education, public health, and health management. Technologies comprise streaming media, teleconferencing, the Web, store-and-forward imaging, and terrestrial and wireless communications.

Read More On The Global Telehealth Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telehealth-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Telehealth Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacies-and-healthcare-stores-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC