Ignite Video Editing Creativity Again with VideoProc Vlogger: Native M2 Ultra Support Added Now Following WWDC 2023

VideoProc Vlogger has incorporated the native support for M2 Ultra Macs after WWDC 2023, unleashing a massive 30% performance leap to boost editing efficiency.

Now with M2 created by UltraFusion-connecting two M2 Max chips, VideoProc Vlogger can take advantage of the enhanced hardware and amplify the performance, delivering a 30% faster result.” — Huston Hsu

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new leader of free video editing software, VideoProc Vlogger from Digiarty Software Inc., now added full compatibility to run on M2 Ultra chips. With this native integration, content creators can now experience unrivaled smooth video editing performance, transforming their creative aspirations into exciting vlogs and 4K HD videos with ease.

The native M2 Ultra support in VideoProc Vlogger comes on the heels of WWDC 2023, where the tech giant introduced its groundbreaking new Apple Silicon chips. As one of the new kids from Digiarty Software Inc., VideoProc Vlogger inherits the level-3 Hardware Acceleration tech to render and encode frames into high-quality videos. The result is a relief for the CPU, a smoother editing experience with real-time scrubbing, and stunning visuals mastered by the High-Quality Engine and Adaptive Image Scaling algorithm.

"When VideoProc Vlogger added supported for the M1 series back in 2021, it already delivers a 300% performance boost," said Huston Hsu, product manager of Digiarty Software, "Now with M2 that is created by UltraFusion-connecting two M2 Max chips, VideoProc Vlogger can take advantage of the enhanced hardware and amplify the already impressive performance, delivering a 30% faster result. It supports the 16-core Neural Engine also."

1. VideoProc Vlogger as the Overall Best Free Choice for Novice Editors

Born on September 17, 2021, VideoProc Vlogger soon becomes the new leader in free video editing software. As a freshly built application in the vlogging era, VideoProc Vlogger caters to the pressing demands of budding creators.

It offers a free, watermark-free experience, an extensive collection of presets and templates, seamless handling of 4K footage from everyday cameras, a stable and fast editing experience, and above all, a range of creative features to empower storytelling or simply editing for fun.

Highlighted Creative Features:

-1-click trendy transition templates, effects, title animations, and fonts.

-Essential color grading: custom LUTs, stock filters, HSL secondary, vignettes, etc.

-Keyframe motions, ken-burns effect, zoom-in, camera panning, and custom path.

-Speed ramp with curves to highlight the best moment. Epic slow-motion effects.

-Advanced audio editing: trimming, EQ, audio FX, voice changer, mix, and more.

-Edit to the beat of the music with auto-beat markers.

2. Unlocking More Possibilities with VideoProc Vlogger on M2 Ultra

• Hardware-Accelerated VFX and Color Grading

For complex effects, multi-layer compositions, and color grading that requires huge computing resources – especially when applying to demanding video formats or large files, VideoProc Vlogger can harness the powerful architecture of M2 Ultra to enhance editing efficiency.

• Tailored for GoPro, 4K Camera, Drones, and iPhone Videos

VideoProc Vlogger was born with these popular devices in mind. It readily accepts 370+ input formats, such as MKV, MOV with alpha channel, highly-compressed drone footage, long-GOP videos from GoPro, and HEVC from iPhone that are frequently throwing error messages in other video editing software.

• Fluidity in Editing and Previewing

With the native M2 Ultra support, VideoProc Vlogger can deliver real-time timeline scrubbing for 4K/HEVC/HD videos, providing unparalleled precision for frame-by-frame editing. Users can spend less time waiting and focus more on bringing creative ideas to life.

• Unmatched Rendering Speed and High-Quality Output

With true GPU Acceleration and Adaptive Image Scaling algorithm, beginners can import footage with mixed resolutions such as 4K, 2.7K, and 1080p without worrying about black bars or distortion. VideoProc Vlogger can auto-fit mixed resolutions and FPS to the timeline setting while maintaining crystal-clear imagery.

3. Learn More about VideoProc Vlogger

VideoProc Vlogger is available for Windows and Mac: https://www.videoproc.com/video-editing-software/

Grab a lifetime free copy of VideoProc Vlogger from its official site, and start the video editing journey even with zero skills today.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc Vlogger, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video and audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/

