Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 29, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 29, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 9:44 P.M
Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 170 State Government
HB 1290 Transportation
HB 1541 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1542 Education
HB 1543 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1544 Judiciary
HB 1545 Education
HB 1552 Appropriations
HB 1553 Aging and Older Adult Services
Bills Recommitted
HB 27 To Appropriations
HB 358 To Appropriations
HB 544 To Appropriations
HB 841 To Appropriations
HB 1096 To Appropriations
HB 1210 To Appropriations
HB 1351 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 807 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1032 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1139 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1216 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1234 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1296 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1419 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1450 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 506 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 836 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 838 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 27 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 123 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 841 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1096 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1210 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1351 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1394 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1465 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 829 From State Government as Amended
HB 250 From Transportation as Committed
HB 540 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1044 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1291 From Transportation as Amended
SB 298 From Transportation as Amended
HB 502 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1532 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania State Song Commission to study the history of the State song of the Commonwealth, solicit submissions for a new State song and recommend changes to the State song.
|
138-64
|
|
86-116 (Failed)
|
|
100-102 (Failed)
|
|
201-1
|
|
97-105 (Failed)
|
A Resolution designating July 22, 2023, as "Hemihyperplasia Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study to determine the amount of revenue that Pennsylvania may have collected since the enactment of Act 13 of 2012 if the Commonwealth implemented a severance tax.
|
102-101
|
|
203-0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.