Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 29, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 29, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:44 P.M

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 170        State Government

 

HB 1290      Transportation

HB 1541      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1542      Education

HB 1543      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1544      Judiciary

HB 1545      Education

HB 1552      Appropriations

HB 1553      Aging and Older Adult Services

 

Bills Recommitted  

 

HB 27           To Appropriations

HB 358         To Appropriations

HB 544         To Appropriations

HB 841         To Appropriations

HB 1096      To Appropriations

HB 1210      To Appropriations

HB 1351      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 807        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1032      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1139      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1216      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1234      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1296      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1419      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1450      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 506         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 836         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 838         From Judiciary as Amended

HB 27           From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 123        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 841        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1096      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1210      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1394      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1465      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 829         From State Government as Amended

HB 250        From Transportation as Committed

HB 540        From Transportation as Amended

HB 1044      From Transportation as Amended

HB 1291      From Transportation as Amended

SB 298         From Transportation as Amended

HB 502        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1532      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 41

A Concurrent Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania State Song Commission to study the history of the State song of the Commonwealth, solicit submissions for a new State song and recommend changes to the State song.

138-64

 

PN 0602 A00748 (ROAE)

86-116     (Failed)              

 

PN 0602 A00750 (HAMM)

100-102   (Failed)              

 

PN 0602 A01551 (E. NELSON)

201-1             

 

PN 0602 A01552 (DIAMOND)

97-105      (Failed)             

HR 124

A Resolution designating July 22, 2023, as "Hemihyperplasia Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

HR 131

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study to determine the amount of revenue that Pennsylvania may have collected since the enactment of Act 13 of 2012 if the Commonwealth implemented a severance tax.

102-101

 

PN 1402 A01563 (STEELE)

203-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Friday, June 30, 2023  at 9 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 29, 2023

