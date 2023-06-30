Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 29, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 29, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 9:44 P.M

Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 170 State Government

HB 1290 Transportation

HB 1541 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1542 Education

HB 1543 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1544 Judiciary

HB 1545 Education

HB 1552 Appropriations

HB 1553 Aging and Older Adult Services

Bills Recommitted

HB 27 To Appropriations

HB 358 To Appropriations

HB 544 To Appropriations

HB 841 To Appropriations

HB 1096 To Appropriations

HB 1210 To Appropriations

HB 1351 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 807 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1032 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1139 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1216 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1234 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1296 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1419 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1450 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 506 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 836 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 838 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 27 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 123 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 841 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1096 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1210 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1394 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1465 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 829 From State Government as Amended

HB 250 From Transportation as Committed

HB 540 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1044 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1291 From Transportation as Amended

SB 298 From Transportation as Amended

HB 502 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1532 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Friday, June 30, 2023 at 9 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.