The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Appoints Mr Prashil Parkas as Research and Statistics Manager

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Prashil Parkas as its new Research and Statistics Manager. Mr Parkas, who previously served as the Monitoring Evaluation and Compliance Officer (MEL) at SPTO since 2022, has been instrumental in upholding the organization’s monitoring, evaluation, and compliance standards through the implementation of the MEL framework and compliance policies. His extensive expertise and dedication have been invaluable in supporting SPTO’s mission.

This appointment of the Research and Statistics Manager role, as well as the establishment of the Research and Statistics Division, has been made possible through the Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project, funded by the New Zealand government, as highlighted by SPTO CEO, Christopher Cocker.

Mr Cocker also emphasised the importance of tourism statistics as they served as a monitoring tool by which changes in the tourism industry could be tracked over a period of time. Adding that research and in the tourism sector provided quality information to guide strategic decision-making and the formulation of national policies as well as strategies on tourism.

“SPTO is confident that Mr. Parkas’ exceptional skills and vision will contribute significantly to the organisation’s ongoing efforts to promote research, data collection, and sustainable tourism across the Pacific region. SPTO is currently undergoing a digital transformation project for tourism recovery in the Pacific. This project aims to transform destination marketing, sustainable planning, and development, as well as tourism data and statistical information,” Mr Cocker stated.

Mr. Parkas holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Science – Mathematics and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Chemistry from the University of the South Pacific. Prior to joining SPTO, he served as Deputy Manager, Institutional Statistics and Analysis at the Fiji National University, further solidifying his expertise in the field.