Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,042 in the last 365 days.

Bismarck Expressway traffic control reduced for Fourth of July weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic control will be reduced on Bismarck Expressway beginning in the evening of Friday, June 30, for the holiday weekend. Traffic control will remain in place from Seventh Street to 12th Street in both directions on Bismarck Expressway for the weekend.

Motorists can expect traffic control to return in a different form after the Fourth of July holiday.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Bismarck Expressway traffic control reduced for Fourth of July weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more