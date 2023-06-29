Bismarck Expressway traffic control reduced for Fourth of July weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. – Traffic control will be reduced on Bismarck Expressway beginning in the evening of Friday, June 30, for the holiday weekend. Traffic control will remain in place from Seventh Street to 12th Street in both directions on Bismarck Expressway for the weekend.



Motorists can expect traffic control to return in a different form after the Fourth of July holiday.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

