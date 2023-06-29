Traffic Pattern Switch Scheduled for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 30, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Thursday, July 6, 2023, work is scheduled to begin on the south side of 41st Street to the east of Interstate 29.

Crews will begin removing the existing surface to expand and upgrade the south side of 41st Street. At this time, traffic will be switched to the north side of the road. There will be one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone.

Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures on the DDI construction project.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free new text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

