SDDOT Encourages Public Engagement at Annual Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Meetings

Contact: Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator, 605-773-3590

PIERRE, S.D. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will offer in-person and virtual public presentations for the Tentative 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). Four presentations will be offered at locations across the state during the month of July. In addition to the in-person meetings, SDDOT will also offer a virtual option for interested participants for each of the four public meetings.

“Our STIP meetings offer community members across the state the chance to actively participate in planning the future of our transportation system in South Dakota,” says Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation not only for the South Dakotans of today, but also for our kids and grandkids. When members of the public actively engage with our Department of Transportation, we can all work together to meet that goal.”

The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties. The program identifies highway and intermodal improvements to preserve, renovate, and enhance South Dakota's transportation system.

Find virtual meeting links and call-in information for each of the four STIP meetings on the SDDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.

Following are the locations, dates, and times for each of the Tentative 2024-2027 STIP meetings by Region.

Aberdeen Region Meeting: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 - Aberdeen at the AmericInn, 301 Centennial St. S., 7 p.m. CDT The Aberdeen Region includes: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hyde, Hand, Kingsbury, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts, and Spink Counties.

Mitchell Region Meeting: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Sioux Falls at Southeast Technical College - Sullivan Health Center, 2320 N. Career Ave., 7 p.m. CDT The Mitchell Region includes: Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton Counties.

Rapid City Region Meeting: Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Rapid City at the Ramkota Hotel, 2111 N. Lacrosse St., 7 p.m. MDT The Rapid City Region includes: Butte, Custer, Fall River, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Perkins, and Pennington Counties.

Pierre Region Meeting: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Fort Pierre at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Dr., 7 p.m. CDT The Pierre Region includes: Bennett, Corson, Campbell, Dewey, Haakon, Hughes, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Mellette, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth, and Ziebach Counties.

Each meeting is planned to be recorded and posted when available. For complete information about the tentative STIP, including maps and reports by region, please view the SDDOT website at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/tentative-statewide-transportation-improvement-program-stip.

The SDDOT begins the yearly update of the STIP in mid-April, however, public input is welcome year-round. If you have any suggestions you would like to offer concerning improvements to the state's transportation system, please direct them to Levi Briggs, STIP Coordinator at 605-773-3590.

