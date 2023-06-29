Controlled hunt drawing results available for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall bear, turkey and swan

Results of the deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, fall turkey and swan controlled hunt drawings are available online. Applicants who provided a valid email address will receive notification of their draw results.

Email notifications will be steadily sent to applicants throughout the day, so some applicants may receive emails later than others.

In an effort to improve user experience in the licensing system, Fish and Game officials are asking applicants to please wait for their email notification to learn their draw results, rather than immediately logging into their online license account.

For more information about how to view your drawing results, visit Fish and Game's Controlled Hunt Results Information webpage.

A Note on Resident Capped Zone Elk Tags

Hunters are reminded that anyone who applied for a controlled elk hunt is ineligible to buy a capped zone elk tag until five days after tags go on sale.

Sales dates for capped elk zones except the Sawtooth Zone is July 10 at 10 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time. The Sawtooth Zone elk tags will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 12 for in-person purchases and 1 p.m. for online purchases. Sawtooth tags will be evenly divided between in-person and online sales.