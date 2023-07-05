MusicBreeds and HempsteadWorks Partner to Empower Out-Of-School Youth Through New "Rhythm Reach" Program

Applications Open for Workforce Development Initiative Offering Opportunities to Those Facing Barriers

By combining our expertise, resources, and support, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of out-of-school youth. This initiative will empower these individuals to break barriers.” — Kurt Rockensies, Deputy Commissioner of DOOR

HICKSVILLE, NY, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MusicBreeds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating empowering experiences for young people around music and driving economic development in high-need communities, announced it is partnering with HempsteadWorks, a division of the Department of Occupational Resources (DOOR), to launch the “Rhythm Reach” program. Through providing sustainable, equitable, and diversified professional pathways, the workplace development initiative prepares out-of-school youth who have faced barriers in the past for professional opportunities, enabling them to attain jobs and pursue their career upon completing the program.

Rooted in using music as a catalyst for change, Rhythm Reach will provide inspiring and creative environments and foster personal growth, self-expression, and the development of essential professional skills for young individuals that they could use in the workplace.

“I am elated by this partnership and the monumental impact that it will have on our communities. Our goal is specific, providing training and equitable opportunities which align with students’ natural ambitions, give them the room to be the best versions of themselves, and help them find jobs to support their families while giving back to their communities,” said Isaiah Grigg, Founder and Executive Director of MusicBreeds.

The year-long Rhythm Reach program will be available to individuals not in school residing in the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach on Long Island, New York. During this transformative journey, selected participants will have the opportunity to acquire skills in leadership development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial training. Additionally, they will receive invaluable assistance with the labor market and employment services, encouraging them to overcome obstacles and thrive in their chosen fields.

Participants in Rhythm Reach can choose between music and non-music course tracks. They will also gain full access to foundational programs and services in podcasting, recording production, performance, and STEM/STEAM. The comprehensive approach ensures everyone receives a well-rounded education that aligns with their interests and goals. Regarding the program, Kurt Rockensies, Deputy Commissioner of DOOR, says, “We are excited to partner with MusicBreeds on Rhythm Reach. By combining our expertise, resources, and support, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of out-of-school youth. This initiative will empower these individuals to break barriers and create a brighter future.”

Launching July 10th, Rhythm Reach is currently accepting applications on a rolling basis. The program is free of charge, and while applicants must meet specific criteria, MusicBreeds offers several programs inclusive to all. To apply for Rhythm Reach, email use HERE to request application.

ABOUT MUSICBREEDS

MusicBreeds is a 501(c)(3) recognized organization which operates in Long Island, New York, New York City, and Philadelphia that strives to serve aspiring musicians from economically challenged communities who desire a career in the music industry.