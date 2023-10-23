MUSICBREEDS FOUNDER ISAIAH GRIGG ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW ARTS HUB AND THE CREATION OF COLLABORATIVE PARTNER COMPANIES

New Initiative to Spark Creativity, Career Growth, and Opportunities in Community

HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MusicBreeds, a 501(c)(3) recognized organization that empowers young adults through experiences around music and drives economic growth in high-need communities, announced the launch of the MusicBreeds Arts Hub, a transformative center for arts, education, and career exploration. The new space marks the start of the Transforming Core initiative, creating a unique, replicable, community-based structure that will drive economic development on Long Island and beyond.

An innovative facility, the MusicBreeds Arts Hub delivers high-tech career training and employment opportunities, accelerated learning, and training programs closely tied to completing high school requirements and specialized certificate opportunities. The modern music learning center focuses on student re-engagement, motivation, and support that helps people discover and pursue dynamic career paths.

“I am excited to bring the MusicBreeds Arts Hub to Long Island, specifically to the thriving community of Hempstead. This is a lifelong dream now realized and I couldn't be prouder of our team. This safe and supportive space offers various programs and trainings to those who face barriers or need assistance. From support services to music industry training, we want to empower the next generation of leaders by providing diverse and equitable pathways to success—helping them to attain economic stability in their communities,” said Isaiah Grigg, Founder and Executive Director of MusicBreeds.

Spanning 24,000 feet, the MusicBreeds Arts Hub, which is currently open for registration with classes having begun October 16, features nine classrooms, an orchestral room, multiple music computer labs, podcasting and recording studios, virtual reality zone, and enriching programming spanning SAT/ACT training and STEM/STEAM. Along with in-school and out-of-school programs, three new associate companies support and drive the organization’s impact:

MuCollective focuses on the artistic evolution of students through music lessons, workshops, and summer/afterschool programs using technology and a modern approach to support musical ambitions. Additionally, students can access learning, resources, and equipment that help them create and earn.

MuTeq touches on STEM/STEAM to elevate music, emphasizing music technology that will ultimately drive ideas in software development, clean energy, and engineering. The MusicBreeds organization hopes that students drawn to tech use their music abilities to understand science, technology, and math while creating.

MuVoice gives students a powerful voice through music and speaking through opportunities to learn more about public speaking, debate, songwriting for change, and advocacy.

Coinciding with the opening of the MusicBreeds Arts Hub, there will be a Meet and Greet event on November 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. with food, music, and the chance to learn about the new center. Visit the MusicBreeds website for details.

As a 501(c)(3) recognized organization, MusicBreeds provides critical services throughout Long Island, New York, New York City, and Philadelphia. Our work centers around assisting individuals who face barriers in pursuing a career in the music industry.