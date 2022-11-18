MUSICBREEDS ANNOUNCES DYNAMIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE URBAN INSTITUTE TO LAUNCH ARTS CENTERED APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

-Initiative Offering Learning and Career Opportunities to Underserved Communities to Roll Out in 2023-

I’m thrilled to support MusicBreeds in the development and launch of their new registered apprenticeship program—a proven method for preparing young people to enter exciting careers” — Zach Boren, Senior Policy Manager with the Urban Institute

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hicksville, New York, November 18, 2022 – As the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

celebrations continue across the United States, MusicBreeds, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to creating empowering experiences for young people around music that introduces them to pathways for professional success and drives economic development in their traditionally high-need communities, today announced that it is collaborating with the Urban Institute, the Washington, DC-based nonprofit research organization that helps advance upward mobility and equity, to launch the MusicBreeds Apprenticeship Program.

Launching in 2023, the MusicBreeds Apprenticeship Program (MAP) is an innovative initiative that will catalyze the capacity of high-need, high-poverty communities to become economic engines of innovation, workforce development, and community revitalization by overcoming longstanding obstacles of inequity and educational failure.

“The MusicBreeds Apprenticeship Program, with support from the Urban Institute, will be an extension of our educational partnerships that allow students to gain the life skills training necessary to be successful in the workforce. Our apprenticeship program and workforce development initiatives will allow us to create a professional path for participants to pursue and get paid while they learn. So, that all-encompassing allows our partnerships to offer a more sustainable path of learning to create jobs within the communities we serve,” said Isaiah Grigg, Founder and Executive Director of MusicBreeds.

The Urban Institute will help in the creation and launch of the MusicBreeds Apprenticeship Program, which focuses on three key areas. The first is technology, which allows students to delve into the ed-tech arena, where they can take that experience and create software application developments for music education. Project management is the second and offers an extension of life skills training essential in every field. The third is sound engineering, which prepares apprentices to be professional audio engineers, whether working in radio, television, podcasting, or recording.

“I’m thrilled to support MusicBreeds in the development and launch of their new registered apprenticeship program—a proven method for preparing young people to enter exciting careers,” said Zach Boren, Senior Policy Manager with the Urban Institute.

Targeting 11th and 12th grade high schoolers, the MusicBreeds Apprenticeship Program will be able to extend eligibility to the age of 21, taking into consideration individuals who may not have taken the traditional educational path. MusicBreeds aims to enroll a minimum of 50 to 75 participants in its inaugural apprenticeship program through 2023.

For more information about partnering with MusicBreeds, visit MusicBreeds.org.

ABOUT MUSICBREEDS

MusicBreeds is a 501(c)(3) recognized organization with locations in Hicksville, New York, and New York City that strives to serve and develop aspiring musicians from economically challenged communities who desire a career in the music industry.

ABOUT THE URBAN INSTITUTE

The Urban Institute is a nonprofit research organization that provides data and evidence to help advance upward mobility and equity. We are a trusted source for changemakers who seek to strengthen decision-making, create inclusive economic growth, and improve the well-being of families and communities. For over 50 years, Urban has delivered facts that inspire solutions—and that remains our charge today.