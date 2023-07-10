Kent Imaging Inc. Appoints New Vice President of Manufacturing Operations

VP of Manufacturing Operations, Chamith Rathnayake

Experienced technical executive, Chamith Rathnayake, P.Eng, CSSBB, brings proven expertise and guidance to Kent Imaging’s manufacturing operations.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Chamith Rathnayake as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. Mr. Rathnayake holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (B.Sc. Eng.), specializing in Industrial Engineering. With over 20 years of experience in technical leadership roles, Mr. Rathnayake will be driving the processes and techniques behind the manufacturing of Kent’s family of products, including the novel, near-infrared imaging device, SnapshotNIR.

Mr. Rathnayake has a vast knowledge of operations management and implementing strategies for advancement. He will play an integral role in facilitating process transitions, quality assurance, asset development, and supply chain management to allow Kent to continue to meet the growing demands for its products.

“Chamith has a proven track record of implementing innovative, strategic, and economically viable solutions. 2023 has been another year of growth for Kent Imaging and Mr. Rathnayake is one of the critical pieces to the puzzle in getting us to the next phase of expansion," says Kent Imaging CEO, Pierre Lemire.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.