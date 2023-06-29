Learn about shotgun shooting sports at July 9 MDC virtual program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Mastering shooting sports will help you gain better knowledge of shotgun ballistics and may also increase your chances of success on future hunting trips.

People can learn more about the shooting sports of trap, skeet, and 5-stand sporting clays July 8 at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Learning to Shoot: Shotgun Shooting Sports.” This free online program will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192217

Topics that will be covered in the course by MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Mike Brooks will include the format of each shooting activity and what specific techniques will increase your chances of success for each game. These topics include hold points, the flight of the birds, break points, forward allowance, how to mount a gun, and basic shooting mechanics.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located in Greene County near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.