Fenix Unveils New Feature-Packed Lights for 2023 Product Lineup

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality lighting products, has announced the release of three innovative lights as part of its 2023 product lineup. The Fenix TK20R UE tactical flashlight, E03R V2.0 rechargeable keychain flashlight, and HM61R V2.0 rechargeable headlamp demonstrate the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and functionality to meet diverse lighting needs.

The Fenix TK20R UE flashlight incorporates the new FlexiSensa tactical switch, allowing users to easily switch between Tactical, Duty, and Lockout modes. With Tactical mode, users can access Turbo or Strobe functions instantly. Duty mode enables quick access to all brightness levels with a single tap. Lockout mode maintains battery life by avoiding accidental activation.

Designed for portability, the Fenix E03R V2.0 rechargeable keychain flashlight features upgraded performance with a maximum output of 500 lumens. The EDC flashlight has a single switch that provides on/off functionality and accesses seven lighting modes, including four brightness levels, red lights, and a pulse light.

The HM61R V2.0 headlamp improves upon its predecessor with direct access to red light mode, preserving night vision by eliminating the need to cycle through white light modes. When removed from its headband, it becomes a right-angle flashlight, featuring a magnetic base and belt clip for continued hands-free lighting.

The TK20R UE, E03R V2.0, and HM61R V2.0 offer advanced features, compact designs, and exceptional performance, making them attractive options for various environments and lighting situations.

About Fenix Lighting — Fenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix Lighting is one of the most reputable flashlight companies in the industry and is dedicated to providing customers with the best light sources. Our high-performing LED flashlights, tactical flashlights, EDC flashlights, rechargeable headlamps, lanterns, and more give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. With regular improvements to existing lights, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.