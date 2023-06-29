ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for Vermilion County Highway-Rail Crossing Projects

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission approved public safety projects for multiple highway-rail crossing in Vermilion County. The agreement requires CSX Transportation, Inc.to install new automatic warning devices and highway approach grade improvements at the 2950 North highway-rail grade crossing (AAR/DOT #353718S, milepost OZA-112.23) of CSX Transportation's track near Alvin and at the Jones Road crossing (AAR/DOT #353718S, milepost OZA-127.54) in Danville.





The estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings is $1,010,024. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $959,523. The estimated cost to improve the highway approach grade at the crossings is $62,984. ICC staff recommended that the GCPF be used to pay 100 percent of the costs, not to exceed $62,984. The South Ross Township will pay all future maintenance costs for the new rehabilitated approaches.





"Projects like the ones in Vermilion County are necessary to keep pedestrians and motorists safe on or near railroad tracks and trains. The GCPF makes it possible for local communities to make these much-needed upgrades," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2279 in Docket No. T23-0063 click here





ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here





