ov. Pritzker's Statement on the Overturning of Affirmative Action

ILLINOIS, June 29 - CHICAGO — Following the Supreme Court of the United States' decision to overturn Affirmative Action, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement:


"The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Affirmative Action is a travesty — reversing nearly 45 years of precedent that advances equity throughout our country's higher education institutions.


The damage caused to Black communities by slavery and Jim Crow Laws, to Hispanics and Native Americans by a legacy of discrimination and oppression has not nearly been reversed. For centuries, students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities were locked out of higher education — preventing upward mobility and stunting economic development for generations to come. Affirmative action admissions practices were a critical step towards creating educational environments that are representative of our diverse nation, while righting the wrongs of our past.


This decision only sets us back.


But here in the Land of Lincoln and Obama, we will continue to uplift our students of color — promoting inclusion and expanding access through record-levels of funding for higher education institutions and our MAP Grant Program, so that every student has the opportunity to earn a degree.


To students of color throughout the Land of Lincoln and the entire United States: you belong in our institutions. And no archaic ruling will ever change that."

