Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,012 in the last 365 days.

7th Singapore Regional Business Forum to take place next month

VIETNAM, June 29 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been chosen for the first overseas exhibition of SRBF not only because of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Singapore diplomatic relations but also the abundance of growth opportunities in the country.

That was the remark made by Kok Ping Soon, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), in a press conference on Thursday to provide information about the upcoming 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF). 

He said the theme for the next SRBF will be 'Strengthening Regional Collaboration for Sustainable Growth'. It will act as a platform for discussions on opportunities in digitalisation, sustainability, and human capital development.

Forum topics will centre around enhancing regional collaboration for a sustainable future, exploring regional sustainability opportunities for investors, technology innovation in ASEAN's digitalisation development, and the future of human capital in the light of the evolution of work, workforce, and workplace.

"The 7th SRBF will be an opportunity for the people and businesses of Singapore and Việt Nam to celebrate the great process made over the last 50 years," said Kok Ping Soon.

Over 500 participants are expected, including top business leaders, senior government officials, and policymakers, and 10 MoU would be signed between Singaporean and Vietnamese organisations and enterprises during the event.

The forum will also have Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Singaporean Minister for Manpower & Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng as guests of honour.

A business mission will be organised alongside the forum to get insight into the business opportunities in Hà Nội and surrounding provinces between July 5 to 8. — VNS

 

You just read:

7th Singapore Regional Business Forum to take place next month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more