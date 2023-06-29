7th Singapore Regional Business Forum to take place next month

VIETNAM, June 29 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been chosen for the first overseas exhibition of SRBF not only because of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Singapore diplomatic relations but also the abundance of growth opportunities in the country.

That was the remark made by Kok Ping Soon, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), in a press conference on Thursday to provide information about the upcoming 7th Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF).

He said the theme for the next SRBF will be 'Strengthening Regional Collaboration for Sustainable Growth'. It will act as a platform for discussions on opportunities in digitalisation, sustainability, and human capital development.

Forum topics will centre around enhancing regional collaboration for a sustainable future, exploring regional sustainability opportunities for investors, technology innovation in ASEAN's digitalisation development, and the future of human capital in the light of the evolution of work, workforce, and workplace.

"The 7th SRBF will be an opportunity for the people and businesses of Singapore and Việt Nam to celebrate the great process made over the last 50 years," said Kok Ping Soon.

Over 500 participants are expected, including top business leaders, senior government officials, and policymakers, and 10 MoU would be signed between Singaporean and Vietnamese organisations and enterprises during the event.

The forum will also have Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Singaporean Minister for Manpower & Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng as guests of honour.

A business mission will be organised alongside the forum to get insight into the business opportunities in Hà Nội and surrounding provinces between July 5 to 8. — VNS