New Affordable Housing to Break Ground in Springfield

ILLINOIS, June 29 - State investment will transform vacant lots into 40 new single-family rental homes for families with children





SPRINGFIELD - Families in Sangamon County will soon have new options for affordable housing following the construction of Nehemiah Homes RMJ, a new development of 40 two-, three- and four-bedroom single-family homes on Springfield's East side. The development is the fourth phase of the Nehemiah Affordable Homes housing development, a neighborhood rejuvenation effort initiated by the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. With financial support from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the City of Springfield, Carrollton Bank, Hunt Capital and other local partners, the homes will be built on 21 vacant lots along 10 streets near the intersection of Grand Ave. and Wheeler St. Construction will begin this month and is scheduled to be completed by summer 2024.





"Here in Illinois, housing is not a privilege—it's a right. And my administration is committed to ensuring that every family has access to a safe, affordable place to call home," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This latest project to build forty single-family homes in Springfield achieves exactly that—providing affordable housing opportunities for a community that has been underdeveloped and underserved for far too long."





"This is an exciting opportunity for Springfield, and IHDA is proud to be a partner in this effort to improve housing quality and affordability in neighborhoods that need it most," IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. "These are critically needed rental homes that will be a source of stability and growth for residents and neighbors, and we are grateful to work with local advocates who are committed to building a brighter future for our residents."





Developed by Nehemiah Expansion, Inc., the development is financed largely through federal tax credits awarded by IHDA which will generate over $9 million in private capital to offset the cost of acquiring the vacant lots and building the new homes. The development will bring modern rental options to a historically disadvantaged part of the city that has an overwhelming demand for affordable housing but has seen very limited new development over the past 15 years. To address this need, the previous three phases of Nehemiah Homes were funded by IHDA in 2006, 2009 and 2015, creating 80 new single-family rental homes on previously vacant lots across Springfield's East side. The first three phases are nearly fully occupied and have a waiting list of over 300 applicants.





"Throughout my career I've continuously worked to bring in necessary tools and resources to uplift Springfield's east side," said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "Thanks to the efforts of Rev. Silas Johnson, we are providing crucial investments to increase access to affordable housing that will positively impact our community and boost our local economy for years to come. I'm proud of the work we've done and I will continue advocating for much needed investments across the 48th District."





"The City of Springfield is dedicated to supporting a solution to providing new and affordable housing to the underdeveloped areas of our community," said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. "We are excited to partner with IHDA, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Carrollton Bank, Hunt Capital and State Senator Doris Turner to make a positive impact on our community and help create a brighter future for our city."





When complete, the 40 new homes will include front and back porches, attached garages and yard space. In addition to a full range of in-unit amenities including refrigerators, electric ovens and in-unit washers/dryers, residents will have access to shared meeting and activity space as well as a playground and a daycare center operated by the project sponsor.





Sixteen units will be reserved for households earning less than 60 percent of the Area Median Income ($51,540 for a family of 3 in Sangamon County), 14 will be set aside for households earning less than 50 percent of the Area Median Income ($42,950 for a 3-person household) and the remaining 10 will be affordable to residents earning less than 30 percent of the Area Median Income (less than $25,770 for a household of 3). Ten units will receive rental assistance from the City of Springfield, ensuring residents pay no more than 30 percent of their income towards rent.





