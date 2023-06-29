Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,973 in the last 365 days.

Agencies finalize policy statement on commercial real estate loan accommodations and workouts

June 29, 2023

Agencies finalize policy statement on commercial real estate loan accommodations and workouts

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • National Credit Union Administration
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Federal financial institution regulatory agencies today jointly issued a final policy statement on commercial real estate loan accommodations and workouts. The updates reinforce and build on existing supervisory guidance calling for financial institutions to work prudently and constructively with creditworthy borrowers during times of financial stress.

The statement is substantially similar to a proposal issued last year and includes minor changes in response to comments. The statement updates and supersedes the previous guidance on commercial real estate loan workouts issued in 2009.

The statement includes a section on short-term loan accommodations that was not included in the previous guidance. An accommodation includes an agreement to defer one or more payments, make a partial payment, or provide other assistance or relief to a borrower who is experiencing a financial challenge. Additionally, the statement addresses recent accounting changes for estimating loan losses and provides examples of how to classify and account for loans affected by workout activity.

The statement applies to all financial institutions supervised by the agencies.

You just read:

Agencies finalize policy statement on commercial real estate loan accommodations and workouts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more